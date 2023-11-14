Highway 97 south of 100 Mile House closed after vehicle incident

Photo: DriveBC A vehicle incident has closed Highway 97 south of 100 Mile House on Tuesday night.

DriveBC said the incident happened along the Cariboo Connector near Keene Road, just north of the junction of Highway 24.

Crews are on scene, and drivers are advised to expect delays.

A detour is available for passenger vehicles via McMillian Road and Horse Lake Road. More information can be found on DriveBC's website.