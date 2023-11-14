225440
Kamloops  

Highway 97 south of 100 Mile House closed after vehicle incident

Hwy 97 closes due to crash

Highway 97 has been closed in both directions south of 100 Mile House due to a crash.

DriveBC said the incident happened along the Cariboo Connector near Keene Road, just north of the junction of Highway 24.

Crews are on scene, and drivers are advised to expect delays.

A detour is available for passenger vehicles via McMillian Road and Horse Lake Road. More information can be found on DriveBC's website.

