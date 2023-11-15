Kamloops mayor thanks 419 Moose Squadron after final fly-by for a while

The Royal Canadian Air Force’s 419 Squadron, which took part Saturday in its last Remembrance Day fly-by before being stood down for a few years, received a mayoral visit Tuesday before departing Fulton Field.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson said he thanked members of the Moose Squadron and told them he hopes to see them return to the city as soon as they can.

“I wanted to go and give them a good take off and just tell them how much we appreciate their support,” Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops.

The 419 Tactical Fighter Training Squadron, based in Cold Lake, Alta., has a long-standing relationship with the Tournament Capital which started in the Second World War. Kamloops’ own John (Moose) Fulton was the first commanding officer for the squadron.

The City of Kamloops bestowed the Freedom of the City award, the highest honour that can be given by the municipality, to the 419 Squadron in 1993.

Lt.-Col. Ryan Kean, commanding officer of 419 Squadron, said the partnership between the squadron and the city took off from there.

“The City of Kamloops actually paid for one of the Lancaster bombers for 419 Squadron that rolled off the line during World War Two, and the connection with the city has just grown over the multiple iterations that 419 has been in existence,” Kean said.

“In my experience now as the commanding officer, and formerly as an instructor, I've just seen [the partnership] grow and grow and grow. We do the fly-by for the Remembrance Day ceremony every year — and this year was unfortunately our last one until 419 stands up again.”

He said the jets have made their last visit to the Tournament Capital for the near future, ceasing operations under its current mandate with the NATO Flying Training in Canada program.

“It’s going to be at least six years — probably around the 2030 timeframe — when 419 stands up flying operations again for the future fighter lead-in training program,” Kean said.

“In the meantime, we'll be just standing down, ceasing operations and getting ready for the next chapter of 419.”

Kean said he hopes the strong relationship between the RCAF squadron and Kamloops will continue, and that residents will be able to see the jets fly through Tournament Capital skies once again in the future.

“Kamloops does feel like home to us," he said.

"And I think there's probably not a single 419 Squadron member that doesn't feel that way, and really, really wishes that this relationship does continue.”