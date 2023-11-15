Mountie says suspect cocked gun before shots were fired

Photo: Castanet

A Mountie yelled “police, drop gun” before firing at least two rounds at a man raising what appeared to be an assault rifle on the side of Highway 5 north of Kamloops last year, a judge has been told.

Daniel Gordon Shore, 46, is standing trial in Kamloops provincial court on four gun charges, including pointing a firearm and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Shore was arrested and charged following an incident in the Louis Creek area on May 20, 2022, during which he was shot by Barriere RCMP Const. Jeremy Galvin.

Court heard police were called to a report of a man walking along Highway 5 armed with what appeared to be an assault rifle. The gun was described in court as appearing similar to an AK-47 or an M-16, but it turned out to be a .22-calibre rifle.

Galvin's testimony began on Tuesday. He said he drew his sidearm and yelled orders for the gunman to drop the rifle. When the man turned and cocked the weapon, Galvin opened fire.

He said he couldn’t remember how many shots he fired. His notes from the day of the incident said two to three rounds were fired.

Shore dropped to the ground and Galvin called “shots fired” on his police radio.

During cross-examination on Tuesday afternoon, defence lawyer Sheldon Tate pressed Galvin on what he saw Shore doing before he opened fire.

Tate read from a statement Galvin provided to prosecutors: “The subject brought the firearm from his right hand to both hands and grabbed the magazine. …The subject then made a motion that appeared to be him charging the bolt to load a round in the chamber."

Tate asked Galvin how sure he was about Shore cocking the weapon.

“I was quite certain that he appeared to be charging the bolt,” the constable replied.

The altercation was not captured on RCMP dash camera.

The Independent Investigations Office, B.C.'s police watchdog agency, investigated the shooting and recently determined there was no evidence of police wrongdoing.

Shore’s trial in Kamloops provincial court is slated to conclude this week. He remains in custody.