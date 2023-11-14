Kamloops woman wins $1-million jackpot in Lotto 6/49 draw

Photo: BCLC Elizabeth Czajkowski took home over $1-million after winning lottery.

A Kamloops woman made off with a $1-million prize after winning the Nov. 1 Lotto 6/49 draw, BCLC says.

BCLC said Kamloops' Elizabeth Czajkowski was working from home when she discovered she had won.

“I didn’t understand,” she said. “I thought there were too many zeros.”

BCLC said Czajkowski celebrated the win over a pizza dinner with her sister and parents, saying it was “surreal” to be a millionaire.

Czajkowski said she’ll be purchasing a new vehicle, plans to explore numerous hot springs across the province, is looking forward to future trips to Mexico and Scotland and will set some of the money aside for retirement, according to BCLC.

So far throughout 2023, B.C. lottery players have redeemed over $101 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49, BCLC said.