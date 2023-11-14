No injuries after flames gut house on 12th Street in Brocklehurst: KFR

UPDATE: 2:54 p.m.

No one was injured in a house fire Tuesday afternoon on a busy residential street in Brocklehurst.

Emergency crews were called to a home on 12th Street near Sudbury Avenue just before 2 p.m. for a report of a fire.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Ryan Cail said no one was injured in the blaze, which gutted one home and caused minor damage to the exterior of another.

This story will be updated when more becomes known.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2:29 p.m.

Firefighters are battling a blaze Tuesday afternoon at a house in Brocklehurst.

Kamloops Fire Rescue said its crews responded to a structure fire on 12th Street just before 2 p.m.

Residents were asked to avoid the area while firefighters dealt with the blaze.

A Castanet Kamloops reader said the blaze was near the corner of 12th Street and Sudbury Avenue.

Castanet Kamloops has a reporter at the scene. This story will be updated when more becomes known.

Do you know what happened? Or do you have photos or video? Email [email protected] or call the Castanet Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2151.