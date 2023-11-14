No injuries after flames gut house on 12th Street, KFR says

UPDATE: 3:55 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP says 12th Street and Sudbury Avenue have been reopened to traffic after an earlier closure due to a house fire.

UPDATE: 3:35 p.m.

Kamloops Fire Rescue sent “every apparatus the city had” to help contain a fire Tuesday that caused serious damage to a North Kamloops home.

Ryan Cail, deputy fire chief, said KFR received a call for the report of a structure fire just before 2 p.m.

He said five apparatus showed up, and crews found thick black smoke and fire coming from the property, located on 12th Street at Sudbury Avenue.

“First arriving crews struck a second alarm which got us two more apparatus — so we essentially sent every apparatus the city had today,” Cail said.

The deputy chief said the additional help was requested as the fire was in close proximity to neighbouring homes, but noted a fast response from fire crews resulted in “a really good save.”

“There was a threat of the house that was behind it, which actually sustained very little damage as a result of the quick actions of the crews today,” he said, adding there was only exterior damage to the neighbouring home.

One person was reportedly in the home when the fire began, but was able to evacuate safely. There were no injuries as a result of the blaze.

A City of Kamloops emergency support services vehicle was parked at the site of the fire.

“All we know so far is that there's two people that look like they're probably going to be displaced, so we'll work with them to make sure they're well looked after,” Cail said.

KFR’s fire prevention branch will be visiting the property at a later time to determine the cause of the fire.

In a social media post, the City of Kamloops said crews will remain in the area for the rest of the afternoon.

As of about 3 p.m., emergency crews had blocked off 12th Avenue at Pembrooke Avenue and just north of Sudbury Avenue.

“Residents are asked to take alternative routes on this afternoon’s commute,” the city said.

UPDATE: 2:54 p.m.

No one was injured in a house fire Tuesday afternoon on a busy residential street in North Kamloops.

Emergency crews were called to a home on 12th Street near Sudbury Avenue just before 2 p.m. for a report of a fire.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Ryan Cail said no one was injured in the blaze, which gutted one home and caused minor damage to the exterior of another.

This story will be updated when more becomes known.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2:29 p.m.

Firefighters are battling a blaze Tuesday afternoon at a house in North Kamloops.

Kamloops Fire Rescue said its crews responded to a structure fire on 12th Street just before 2 p.m.

Residents were asked to avoid the area while firefighters dealt with the blaze.

A Castanet Kamloops reader said the blaze was near the corner of 12th Street and Sudbury Avenue.

Castanet Kamloops has a reporter at the scene. This story will be updated when more becomes known.

Do you know what happened? Or do you have photos or video? Email [email protected] or call the Castanet Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2151.