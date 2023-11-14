Suspects arrested after crime spree from Kamloops to Hope, police say

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops police say two suspects were arrested after a multijurisdictional spree of crimes, including armed robbery, attempted car-jackings and reports of breaking and entering, ended in Hope in the early morning.

According to Mounties, two Kamloops residents are being held for court following a series of incidents that started with a black Dodge Challenger allegedly being stolen from Chase on Monday evening.

Mounties said around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, the same vehicle was associated with a robbery with a firearm on the 1100-block of Rogers Way and attempted armed robberies at a commercial location on the 1800-block of the Trans Canada Highway and another commercial location on Rogers Way.

Officers responded to the area but the vehicle had already fled the scene.

“As part of the investigation, the Kamloops RCMP Detachment quickly connected with our neighbouring RCMP detachment in Merritt, whose officers were able to re-establish the vehicle’s location as it entered into their jurisdiction, and fled from police there,” said Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley.

“The Division Duty Officer was engaged and a coordinated effort to stop the suspects was developed, which included the assistance of the SED and Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Teams (ERT) and Police Dog Service (PDS) Units, as the suspects made their way into the Upper Fraser Valley.”

According to police, the vehicle continued into Hope, where reports were received of someone smashing vehicle windows with a weapon, attempted break-ins and two carjacking attempts — including one involving a police officer in an unmarked vehicle.

As a result, the police officer was involved in a minor collision, causing the suspects to flee. A nearby hospital was placed in lockdown as a result.

Two suspects from Kamloops were taken into custody — the first was located in a tree and the second was found inside the room of a sleeping resident of a care home that had been broken into, police said.

“Thanks to the quick action and coordination of police resources, last night’s crime spree that started in Kamloops and continued into Hope, came to a quick end and we can focus on the ongoing investigations to support the charges recommended for consideration and approval,” Pelley said.

“Kamloops police officers, including those in our General Investigation Support Team, will continue to collect evidence related to the robbery reports, and assist our partner detachments in gathering information locally which may help further their investigations.”

Both suspects are being held for court in Hope, with police looking to have them remanded in custody.

Anyone with information related to last night’s occurrences, including video or dash camera footage, are asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.