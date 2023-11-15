Stankoven adjusting to professional hockey, biding time in AHL

Photo: Texas Stars Former Kamloops Blazers captain Logan Stankoven is leading the AHL's Texas Stars in points.

A Tournament Capital product and former Kamloops Blazers captain says he’s making the most of his time in the AHL, adjusting to professional hockey life and looking for opportunities to grow his game.

Logan Stankoven is playing for the Texas Stars, based in Austin, Tex., where he is 12 games into the regular season and leading the team in points, with eight goals and seven assists.

Stankoven, a blue-chip prospect who was selected by the Dallas Stars in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft, wasn’t able to crack the big club's roster out of training camp.

“Obviously at the end of the day everybody wants to make the NHL, but it's not an easy road and the best players in the world, you're going up against,” he told Castanet Kamloops.

“My mindset was kind of come down here and make sure I put my best foot forward and I'm trying to be ready for that opportunity when it comes.”

Stankoven said he’s working on pieces of his game, looking to where he can improve while proving to Dallas that he can make an impact at the next level.

“That's what Dallas told me — they want me to make an impact if I do get called up. They don't want me to be a player that plays a few minutes a game and then just sits on the bench,” he said.

“They want me to play in a spot where I can contribute and help the team win.”

Stankoven said the biggest adjustment to professional hockey has been the speed and size. He said he has been spending his time on the ice trying to create chances for himself and his teammates.

“You're going up against full-grown men with families and a lot of bigger guys, so the game’s a lot faster, guys a quicker and you got to make heads-up plays and keep your head up because there's some big boys out there,” he said.

“Being a smaller guy, I've got to be speedy and quick out there."

Despite leading the AHL club in scoring, Stankoven said one area he’s been trying to improve is putting the puck on net more often.

“You know, I'm a guy that likes to score goals, so I've got to be able to shoot the puck at the right time and pick my spots,” he said.

“Obviously, if the guy's open, I'm gonna try to make the play to him, but not to force anything.”

Stankoven played his entire junior career in Kamloops. He said the move to Texas started off hectic before he was able to adjust to the change.

“You've got to figure out gas and the electric bill and everything else, Wi-Fi — it was just a mess,” he said.

“I think it's been good. We actually have quite a few young guys on the team here in Texas, so it's been easy to kind of just learn from each other and help each other out.”