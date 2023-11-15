Salvation Army's kettle campaign kicks off at Kamloops city hall

Photo: Josh Dawson

The Salvation Army kicked off its annual kettle campaign Wednesday outside Kamloops city hall, snapping the fundraising campaign into action as the holiday season gets underway.

Kettle campaign organizers said the campaign is the largest source of funding for the Salvation Army’s work in the community, with money raised going to back-to-school programs, food assistance, summer camps and emergency disaster services.

Maj. Tracy Goyak from the Kamloops branch of the Salvation Army told Castanet Kamloops that all donations received will stay in Kamloops.

“We've compared numbers over last year, we are seeing a lot of new families, a lot of seniors, single-parent families. Yeah, our numbers are definitely increasing this year,” she said.

Maj. Orest Goyak said the organization’s goal is to raise $240,000 in time for the holidays, a goal they’re confident they’ll reach.

“We're looking for lots of volunteers that are two hour shifts on the kettle, and like I said, the locations are throughout the city,” he said.

The kettle campaign will run until Dec. 23. More information on the 2023 kettle campaign is available online.