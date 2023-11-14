Kamloops fitness studio files lawsuit over faulty spin bikes

Photo: Josh Dawson

A Kamloops fitness studio has filed a lawsuit claiming 20 high-end spin bikes they bought from a Vancouver supplier were lemons.

K Spin Indoor Cycling Studio is suing Vancouver-based Lifestyle Equipment, alleging $121,000 in losses and claiming customers began having issues less than two weeks after the bikes were set up.

"Clients' seats will fall off mid-ride, tension knobs adjust themselves while clients are riding and pedals have started to lock up," K Spin alleges in the notice of claim.

“We are having to tighten these bikes every day and do maintenance on them every two to three days."

According to the claim, K Spin agreed to pay $54,000 for the bikes. K Spin states in the claim that the equipment was "supposed to be top quality."

The claim states Lifestyle Equipment took no steps to correct the problem or provide replacements for the bikes once K Spin became aware of the problems in March.

K Spin is claiming a total of $35,000 — the maximum allowed in small claims court — and waiving any entitlement to anything beyond that sum.

The losses they claim to have suffered include $54,000 for the equipment, $57,600 for "total monthly losses" and $10,000 for "time spent."

Once they are served, Lifestyle Equipment will have 14 days to file a response.

None of the allegations in the claim have been proven in court.