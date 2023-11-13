Cloudy skies in forecast, temperatures to drop below 0 C overnight: Environment Canada

Madison Reeve

Another cloudy and cool week is in the forecast for the Kamloops region, with showers and wind expected early on, according to Environment Canada.

Daily temperature lows are expected to drop beneath 0 C for the first half of the week, but are expected to climb back into the positives for the second half.

Monday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a high of 12 C. A 60 per cent chance of showers is predicted in the morning, and 30 km/h winds gusting up to 50 km/h are predicted by the afternoon. Temperatures will dip to a low of -3 C with cloudy periods overnight.

Tuesday will see sunny skies but temperatures will only rise to a high of 4 C. Tuesday night will see cloudy periods resume and a low of -2 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is predicted Wednesday during the day, with a daytime high of 4 C. Skies will clear up by the evening as temperatures dip to a low of -4 C.

More clouds are expected Thursday, along with a high of 3 C. Overcast skies will remain into the night as temperatures hover around 0 C.

Friday will continue to see cloudy skies throughout the day, and a high of 5 C. Temperatures will drop to a low of 2 C as cloudy skies continue overnight.

The weekend is forecast to see more cloudy periods, along with highs around 7 C, according to Environment Canada.