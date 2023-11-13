Kamloops Museum to host storytelling event celebrating the life of Len Marchand

Photo: Vernon Museum Len Marchand, left, in 1978; seated next to him is Pierre Trudeau, speaking to CKOV Radio during a visit to the Okanagan.

The Kamloops Museum and Archives will be hosting a special storytelling event celebrating the life of Len Marchand Sr., the first Indigenous person to be elected to Canadian parliament.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said the event, titled Coffee and a Chat about Len Marchand, is related to the museum’s current exhibition which features the political leader, a member of the Sylix Nation.

According to the city, Coffee and a Chat, planned on Saturday, Nov. 18, will celebrate Marchand’s life through the recording of stories from his family and close friends.

The stories, in conjunction with Marchand’s wife Donna and son Len Jr., will delve into Marchand’s roots in Kamloops and his personal and professional life.

Julia Cyr, museum supervisor, said KMA “recognized the importance of the impromptu storytelling” which happened at the opening of the exhibition about Marchand, which features a selection of photographs obtained from family albums and archives.

Cyr said in a statement the Marchand family expressed their desire to come back and share the stories more formally.

“We are pleased to welcome Donna and Len back to the museum to continue sharing Len’s stories,” Cyr said.

Residents interested in attending Coffee and a Chat about Len Marchand are invited to come to Kamloops Museum and Archives on Nov. 18, from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The exhibition about Marchand will be available at the Kamloops Museum and Archives until Dec. 16.