TNRD to bring concerns about new emergency management act to the province

Photo: Castanet Wildfire visible from Highway 97 near Westwold in August 2021. A new emergency and disaster management act announced by the provincial government has been met with concern by TNRD directors and staff.

New provincial legislation aimed at better preparing communities for disasters has stoked concern among Thompson-Nicola Regional District staff and directors.

The province’s Emergency and Disaster Management Act has received three readings and is awaiting royal assent. The new legislation will replace the Emergency Program Act, which hasn’t been updated since 1993.

During a Thursday board meeting, Kevin Skrepnek, manager of community and emergency services, said the act incorporates some necessary changes, but presents a number of significant challenges for regional districts.

“From the local government perspective, like I said, the intent, the trajectory, what they’re trying to accomplish here, we completely support. We have deep concerns about how it is being put into place and how it’s actually going to be implemented,” Skrepnek said.

According to Skrepnek, the act affirms the right to self-determination for First Nations in terms of risk management activities on traditional territories.

It integrates principles of disaster mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery, and expands some local government responsibilities — including the ability to put restrictions on business activities and events when under a state of local emergency.

Skrepnek said a major concern is that the act is tailored towards municipalities, not regional districts.

A report drafted for the TNRD board meeting said requirements laid out in the act, such as those related to mitigation activities and risk identification, are a "significant challenge" for regional districts given their large geographic scale and unique mandates.

“Even if we had the resources and want to do it, literally based on the Local Government Act, [we] couldn’t. …There’s really just a poor understanding, quite frankly, that the people responsible for drafting this don’t actually understand how regional districts function,” Skrepnek said.

Additionally, he noted concerns around finding enough staff capacity and funding to implement requirements laid out in the act.

“There's an existing pipeline in terms of grants through UBCM [the Union of B.C. Municipalities], but in an absence of permanent sustained funding, it's difficult to hire and retain staff on a grant basis,” Skrepnek said.

He added he had taken part in a recent workshop with the province which included other local government representatives, who put forward similar doubts about being able to realistically achieve alignment with the act.

“The vast majority of local authorities on that call indicated it would take them in the order of a decade to even come close to meeting some of these new requirements based on their current capacity,” he said.

Skrepnek said the province is still accepting feedback on the legislation, and noted staff will be working on completing a written submission on their concerns.

The TNRD board of directors voted unanimously to send a letter to Premier David Eby and Bowinn Ma, minister of emergency management and climate readiness, asking the province to create two local authority regulations under the act — one for municipalities, and another for regional districts.

“There’s lots of concerns for me on this one,” said Merlin Blackwell, Clearwater mayor.

He asked how many additional staff the TNRD might need to implement some of the requirements in the act.

“Who trains them? Who who offers this training in B.C., and what happens when the people with the resources steal all those people and leave the rest of us out there in the cold?” Blackwell asked.

The TNRD’s Jamie Vieira said this remains to be seen, but noted one interpretation of the act as its currently written might mean the TNRD would have to hire an emergency program member for each of its 10 electoral areas.

“This is speculation because it's just legislation now, and the devil is going to be in the details — but that that's definitely a reality of the way it's worded,” Vieira said.