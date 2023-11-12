City of Kamloops plans open house to discuss proposed Lansdowne multi-use path

Photo: City of Kamloops A rendering of a proposed multi-use pathway along Lansdowne Street in downtown Kamloops.

Kamloops residents are invited to weigh in on plans for a multi-use pathway along Lansdowne Street.

Plans for the multi-use path were put before Kamloops council in October. Elected officials told staff they would like to hear from more of the community about the proposal before moving it forward.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said an information session has been scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Delta Hotel in order to discuss the project with residents.

“Residents and the business community can learn about the proposed active transportation project along the Lansdowne corridor, provide feedback and ask questions of city staff to better understand the implications of the project,” the city said.

The multi-use path would stretch along the north side of Lansdowne between Sixth Avenue and Second Avenue.

According to the city, its active transportation corridor has a missing link in the area between Sixth Avenue and Riverside Park. A multi-use path on Lansdowne would connect cyclists and other users between Rivers Trail and the recently opened bike lane on Sixth Avenue.

City staff noted only four of the 62 existing on-street parking stalls along Lansdowne will impacted by the multi-use path. The right turn lane from Lansdowne Street to Second Avenue would have to be removed to accommodate the pathway.

The path would be built in coordination with a planned sewer upgrade, as this will reduce costs and the impact of construction on residents and businesses. Work on the city centre sanitary upgrade project is scheduled to start in spring 2024.

The information session and open house will be held 540 Victoria St. on Thursday, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Residents can also provide input on the project through an online survey, which will be open until 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20.

Survey results and feedback from the information session will be presented to council during its Dec. 5 meeting, after which mayor and councillors will make a decision on the project.

More information on the multi-use path can be found on the City of Kamloops website.