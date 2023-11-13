Kamloops Mounties find loaded handgun in car stopped on Brocklehurst street

Photo: Castanet

Police say they seized a loaded handgun from a sedan stopped on a Brocklehurst street last weekend.

According to Mounties, police located a Chevrolet Malibu with stolen plates in the 900-block of 13th Street just after 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 4.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said three people were arrested and a loaded handgun was seized.

“Two of the men were released as part of the ongoing investigation,” she said.

“The third suspect was found to be wanted on a DNA warrant and was transported to cells to have it executed.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.