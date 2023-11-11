Items stolen in North Kamloops burglary recovered after suspect arrested

Photo: Castanet

A suspect was arrested last weekend in North Kamloops with items that had been stolen from a nearby home, police say.

According to police, officers were called to an address on King Street at about 11 p.m. on Nov. 5 for a report of a man going through yards.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Mounties found a suspect hiding in a shed and arrested him.

“As part of the investigation, officers located a hockey bag and frozen food, stolen from a residence on Williams Street,” she said.

“A set of keys accounted for was also seized. The other items were returned to their rightful owner.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.