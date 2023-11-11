Kamloops residents pack Riverside Park for Remembrance Day ceremony

Wreaths were laid at the foot of the cenotaph in Riverside Park as Kamloops residents took time to honour those who have served and died for their country.

Daniel Martin, president of the Kamloops branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, said Nov. 11 marks a day to remember Canadian men and women who have sacrificed to maintain peace and freedom.

“It's a day that we have to remember those that gave the ultimate sacrifice with their life, many of whom never made it home, many of whom are still laying in battlefields in Europe,” said Martin, who is a veteran himself.

The Remembrance Day ceremony got underway at about 10:45 a.m., including the entry of the colour party and veterans who marched through the park to the cenotaph.

Martin said attendees saw many different corps taking part in the event. The ceremony included the Rocky Mountain Rangers, RCMP, Kamloops Fire Rescue and corrections officers, and a fly-by from 419 Squadron fighter jets.

A parade took place through downtown Kamloops after the ceremony took place.

Martin said people reflect in their own way on Nov. 11, but he hopes Kamloops residents, including those who attended the ceremony, are drawn to think about those serving and their families. He said he hopes residents will tell the next generations about the sacrifices of those involved not only in wars, but in peacekeeping missions as well.

“Yes, it's Nov. 11 on the eleventh hour, but it should be all year round to remember those that give the ultimate sacrifice,” Martin said.

“We always know that freedom is not free — just look around the world today what's happening. It puts the thing is perspective. So I hope that's what people take home, and talk to their kids about what's going on and what it means to wear a poppy.”