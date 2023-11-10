No word yet on large presence of heavily armed Mounties near Barriere

Photo: Castanet

There is no word yet on the reason behind a massive presence of heavily armed Mounties on Friday afternoon along Highway 5 north of Kamloops.

Barriere Mayor Ward Stamer said he’s never seen anything like it.

“There was a huge presence of military-looking SWAT cops and a whole bunch of people,” he told Castanet.

“I’m not sure who they were looking for, but there were a ton of them.”

Castanet has asked police for information about the incident, but none has so far been made available.

Stamer said he’s also in the dark.

“They haven’t said anything to anybody,” he said.

“So I don’t know what’s going on, but it was something.”

Mounties appeared to be focusing in the Barriere and Darfield areas.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.