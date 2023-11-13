Royal Inland Hospital physician shortage concentrated in five areas, TNRD told

Photo: Interior Health

Royal Inland Hospital is still short doctors, but it’s not clear exactly how many.

That’s what Thompson Regional Hospital District directors were told at a Thursday meeting, where RIH medical director Dr. Elizabeth Parfitt and RIH Foundation CEO Heidi Coleman provided an update about the hospital.

Parfitt was asked how many physicians the hospital is short of a full staffing complement. She said she doesn’t have detailed data, but there are some significant shortcomings.

“For example, we’re supposed to have six full-time neurologists at Royal Inland Hospital and we have zero right now,” she said.

“We are completely relying on our colleagues at Kelowna General Hospital, who have been incredibly generous to support our site through this.”

Coleman said the shortfalls are concentrated in five key areas — anesthesia, neurology, OB/GYN, pathology and psychiatry.

“I think that’s what we’re focusing on,” she said. “It doesn’t mean that everything else is good, but those are the ones that are high risk.”

RIH’s staffing situation has improved since the $417-million Phil and Jennie Gaglardi Tower opened last year.