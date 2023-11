Photo: Errol Borsky This Toyota Echo rolled onto its roof after leaving Barnhartvale Road on Monday near Buse Lake, outside Kamloops city limits.

No injuries were reported after a rollover crash in Barnhartvale caused by wildlife on the road.

According to police, officers were notified of a crash on Monday after a driver swerved to avoid an animal and left Barnhartvale Road near Buse Lake.

Mounties said the driver of the Toyota Echo was not injured in the wreck.