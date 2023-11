Photo: Castanet Veterans gather in Riverside Park for the Kamloops Remembrance Day ceremony in 2019.

Remembrance Day festivities are slated to get underway Saturday at about 10:45 a.m. in Riverside Park.

The event will include a fly-by from 419 Squadron fighter jets, based in Cold Lake, Alta.

Veterans who would like to march to the cenotaph are asked to assemble outside Heritage House no later than 10:30 a.m.

Attendees are also encouraged to show up at the park by 10:30 a.m.