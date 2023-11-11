Dix says long-promised Kamloops cancer centre still 'on track'

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix

B.C.’s minister of health says plans are still “on track” to begin construction next year on a state-of-the-art cancer care centre in Kamloops.

Health Minister Adrian Dix was asked Friday about the status of the project, which was made official in May following years of uncertainty and broken promises.

“We’re on track,” he said.

“We have a 10-year cancer plan. There are new cancer centres in B.C. coming in Kamloops and Nanaimo, which are sort of being developed concurrently, and Surrey, which is starting construction now, and Burnaby — and we’re on track.”

The Kamloops cancer centre is expected to cost between $200 million and $300 million, and construction is slated to get underway next year.

Dix said his ministry expects cancer diagnoses to increase by 50 per cent in the coming years, which will make the new facilities a significant piece of the province’s healthcare system.

“We’re going to go from 30,000 cancer diagnoses a year to 45,000 in the next 12 years — that’s a significant increase,” he said.

“And I’ve always believed that there should be a cancer centre in Kamloops, and we’re delivering on that.”

Dix was in Kamloops in May to announce a concept plan for a cancer care centre had been approved. The long-promised facility, planned to include a full suite of services and additional parking, would be located on a site adjacent to Royal Inland Hospital.

Diagnostics and chemotherapy are available for cancer patients at RIH, but area residents must travel to Kelowna to undergo radiation treatment.

According to the Thompson Regional Hospital District, about 40 per cent of patients receiving radiation treatment at Kelowna General Hospital are from the Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap health service delivery area.

A Kamloops cancer centre has been promised multiple times, most recently in 2020 when former Premier John Horgan vowed on the campaign trail to have one built within the next four years if he won.