Crown wants prison time for Kamloops man who sexually assaulted wife during argument

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops-area man who sexually assaulted his wife during an argument could spend as long as 15 months in prison.

The 27-year-old man, who cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the victim, was convicted by a jury in May on one count of sexual assault. He was acquitted on two other counts of the same charge.

The man was accused of raping his wife during arguments on three occasions between 2020 and 2022. The assault for which he was convicted involved him touching his wife’s breasts and genitals without consent, not rape.

During a hearing Tuesday in B.C. Supreme Court, Crown prosecutor Sarah Firestone asked for a sentence between nine and 15 months.

Defence lawyer Joe Killoran, meanwhile, is seeking a house arrest sentence in the three-month range, to be followed by a lengthy period of probation.

Court heard the couple met as teenagers through their church. They were married in 2016 and had a child the following year.

During the man’s trial, the victim testified about the alleged incidents in graphic detail. She said the man told her during one incident that “he gets horny when we fight.”

Lawyers will return to court on Nov. 27 to set a date for sentencing. The man is not in custody.