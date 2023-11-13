Indigenous Kamloops lawyer says he was searched illegally by conservation officer

Photo: Tim Petruk Dustin Gagnon, a Kamloops-based criminal defence lawyer, claims he was subject to an illegal search last month while hunting north of the city.

B.C. Conservation Officer Service officials say they are reviewing a recent backcountry traffic stop in which a Kamloops lawyer claims he was searched illegally and made to feel like a criminal.

Dustin Gagnon, an Indigenous lawyer based in Kamloops, said he was hunting with two family members on Oct. 22 in the Jamieson Creek Road area north of Westsyde when he was stopped by a conservation officer.

Gagnon said the officer blocked the road and started walking toward his truck.

“The way he was approaching, I thought he looked like somebody that was on a mission,” Gagnon told Castanet Kamloops.

“And as I rolled down the window to have a conversation with him, he went right past me.”

‘UNLOCK THE DOOR’

Gagnon said the officer grabbed the door handle to the rear driver’s-side door of his quad-cab pickup.

“He says, ‘I need you to unlock the door — I’m doing a firearms check,’” he said. “I was like, ‘OK,’ and I hit the unlock button. He reaches in the back and grabs a firearm from the back seat, checks it, makes sure it’s clear and puts it down.”

According to Gagnon, the officer then ordered him out of the vehicle so that he could check another firearm.

“I put my hands up in the air and I got outside and I stood beside him and I let him go into the truck and do what he was doing,” he said.

“The whole time it was happening, my stomach sank.”

‘I SHOULD PROBABLY GET SOME ID’

According to Gagnon, the officer appeared to be in “investigation mode.” Gagnon said he figured someone made a report about poaching or a firearms offence and the officer was ruling him out.

“I thought he was keeping that private until he was done what he was doing and I was going to hear that story when he was finished,” he said.

“Then he turned around and looked at me and his exact words were, ‘I should probably get some ID from you.’ I said, ‘Now you want my ID?’”

Gagnon said the officer then ran some of his tags and told him he was free to go.

ILLEGAL SEARCH?

Gagnon, who as a criminal defence lawyer represents some clients who have been subject to problematic or illegal searches, said he believes the officer did not have legal authority to search his vehicle.

He said he was told the officer was relying on a section of the B.C. Firearms Act that requires only that an investigator “suspect” an offence is being committed in order to search — a much lower bar than the “reasonable and probable grounds” required under Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“Suspicion in order to search doesn’t meet the requirements of the Charter,” he said.

“We as citizens need to be free from actions like that.”

LAW MIGHT BE CHALLENGED

Robert Diab, a professor in the law school at Thompson Rivers University and a criminal defence lawyer himself, said the Charter trumps the B.C. Firearms Act.

“The way it works is everyone has a right under Section 8 of the Charter to be secure against unreasonable search and seizure,” he said.

“So the question would be whether the standard of suspicion is high enough, or is it too low?”

Gagnon said he plans to challenge the B.C. Firearms Act once the government is done reviewing the incident. According to Diab, he might have a pretty good case.

“A court might look at this and decide that it’s OK, but my hunch and my expectation is that a court would look at this and ask that the standard be higher — that it be something like reasonable suspicion,” Diab said.

“Because merely suspecting is a fairly low standard, and conversely the power to search a person is very significant. The power to search your car is also significant.”

GOVERNMENT REVIEWING INCIDENT

Gagnon complained, and B.C.’s Conservation Officer Service said it is looking into the incident.

“The COS is currently reviewing this incident to ensure proper process and due diligence was followed,” the agency said in a statement in response to a query from Castanet.

“Conservation officers regularly conduct hunting compliance checks during the fall hunting season. Officers ensure hunters are safely storing and transporting firearms in accordance with the appropriate regulations, to help ensure public safety.”

The agency refused to answer questions about the legality of the search.

CHARTER PROTECTS FREEDOM, SECURITY

Diab said it’s important Canadians not be subject to unreasonable search or seizure, which is why that right is enshrined in the Charter.

“One way to put it is that Section 8 protects our privacy — our privacy over our body, our possessions and our private places like our home or our workplace,” he said.

“The reason that’s important is that maintaining a degree of privacy is essential to your sense of security, your sense of freedom and your sense of identity. If you don’t feel like your privacy is respected or protected, you’re not going to feel secure in a broader sense — you’re not going to feel free.”

'HE DID NOT HAVE THE RIGHT'

Gagnon said he hopes sharing his ordeal will raise awareness among hunters and non-hunters about their rights.

“If this is the way the conservation officers are interpreting the legislation that allows them the powers to search without a warrant, then it’s a slippery slope,” he said.

“You have law-abiding citizens that are being treated as though there is already an offence in progress or a crime being committed, which is really the standard of proof required. An officer needs to have enough evidence that I’ve done something wrong, I’ve contravened the act — he would need some sort of evidence.

“He had the right to stop me and come to my window and ask me what I was doing. He did not have the right to open that truck and start searching around.”

NO TIMELINE ON CHALLENGE

Gagnon said he was told investigators from an outside jurisdiction were being appointed to probe his complaint. He said he’s not sure how long the government will take to review the incident, and the agency provided no details on a timeline to Castanet.

Gagnon said he’s hoping to see the legislation amended.

“The word ‘suspects’ in the B.C. Firearms Act under Section 4 needs to be removed or changed,” he said.

“The way it’s worded right now tells a conservation officer they only need suspicion to search a vehicle. The test needs to be reasonable and probable grounds.”

Gagnon said he’s looking forward to the fight.

“We as Canadians deserve more than that, and there are checks and balances for a reason,” he said.

“That’s why we have a Charter that gives us the right to challenge legislation when it doesn’t meet the test.”