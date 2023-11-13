Kamloops council approves free weekend parking downtown in December

Photo: Castanet

City council has once again approved a request to offer free weekend parking in downtown Kamloops through December in an effort to encourage residents to shop local for the holidays.

Sarah Candido, the city’s Indigenous and external relations manager, told council the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association had come forward with the request.

“Free parking positively impacts events such as the downtown winter block party on Dec. 9, which is a daytime event, as well as other special shopping events throughout the holiday season — which starts soon,” Candido said.

The city has approved similar requests in past years, including during last year’s holiday season.

Candido noted parking is already free on Sundays, so the request includes the addition of five free Saturdays over the month of December. The cost to the city is estimated to be an average of $19,600.

Council unanimously approved the request.