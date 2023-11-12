Logan Lake residents weigh in on Highland Valley Copper mine expansion proposal

Photo: Kristen Holliday Residents speak with Teck and representatives from the province's Environmental Assessment Office on Thursday about a proposed Highland Valley Copper mine expansion.

Some Logan Lake area residents say they welcome a proposed expansion to Teck's Highland Valley Copper mine — a major project which, if approved, could see the life of the operation extended past 2040.

It would be no small job at the mine near Logan Lake. Plans for the expansion call for the extension of two open pits, increased tailings storage capacity, infrastructure upgrades, a landfill relocation and increased water usage. The project will also include the potential realignment of a section of Highway 97C.

The province’s Environmental Assessment Office held an open house event at the Logan Lake Fire Hall on Thursday. Residents had a chance to speak with EAO and Teck Resources representatives to learn more about the project. Members of the public were encouraged to submit their comments to the EAO.

Glen Kohar attended Thursday’s event to find out more about the project. He said he’s now retired, but worked at the mine for 25 years.

“Hopefully the mine keeps going — that’s the main thing. It's a good tax base for the town,” Kohar said.

He said the mining giant is also a good employer for many in the town and the surrounding region, and generates a lot of spin-off economic activity.

“You've got one guy working at the mine, and you’ve got three other people working somewhere else — delivering things, supplying things," he said.

"It's not that you just have one person working in the mine, you've got four or five people working.”

Long-time Logan Lake resident Connie Scott agreed, saying she’s happy to see plans for an expansion in the works.

“Unfortunately, mines have a bad reputation because people are thinking 100 years ago,” Scott said, adding she believes it’s a very different situation nowadays.

“What they do now — it’s an incredible difference.”

According to Teck, the Highland Valley Copper life of mine plan is anticipated to run until 2028. The proposed expansion would allow the mine to operate for another 18 years.

Teck estimated an additional 900 million tonnes of ore could be mined as the result of the expansion — a yield of 4.3 billion pounds of copper. If the project is approved, construction could start in 2025 and would take about three years to complete.

In an emailed statement to Castanet, a Teck spokesperson said the HVC 2040 expansion would allow for the continuation of social and economic benefits, including an average of 1,300 jobs.

"HVC 2040 is undergoing an environmental assessment under the B.C. Environmental Assessment Act, which includes consulting with the public, Indigenous governments and organizations and stakeholders," the spokesperson wrote.

"Throughout that process, HVC is committed to understanding and assessing the potential effects that may occur over the life of the project, including consideration of the environment, economy, social, health and culture, as well as the effects to Indigenous interests."

Teck noted about 130 people attended two open houses, including the Logan Lake event and another held in Merritt.

Tracey Janes, EAO project assessment director, said the project is currently in a review stage. She said Teck Highland Valley Copper has submitted an application to the Environmental Assessment Office, putting forward what it has identified are the potential impacts of the proposed mine expansion.

Janes said the EAO is looking to hear from communities and First Nations groups before making recommendations to decision makers about the proposed expansion.

"That that is exactly what we're trying to do in this process is making sure people understand what the potential impacts are from the project — both positive and negative,” she said.

“Then, our job is to compile that, and then put those to our ministers for a decision.”

Dave Prentice, a Mamette Lake resident, said whether the mine goes ahead with the expansion or not, it will impact everyone in town.

He noted some relatives own nearby ranchland and had some questions about things like groundwater impact.

“The unknown can be a concern, but having all this information and people to talk to can put a lot of those concerns to bed,” Prentice said.

People can find out more information about the project and submit comments through the EAO website.