Kamloops Mounties searching for suspect in assault at Valleyview restaurant

Photo: RCMP Police say this man is a suspect in a Sept. 21 assault at a restaurant in Valleyview.

Kamloops Mounties say they need help tracking down a man accused of assaulting an employee during an alleged tirade at a Valleyview restaurant.

According to police, the man is a suspect in an incident that took place on Sept. 21 at a restaurant in the 1700-block of the East Trans-Canada Highway.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the man is alleged to have become “irate” and assaulted a restaurant staffer before driving off in a grey 2015 Ford pickup truck.

“So far, police have been unable to identify the suspect and are releasing an image of him to the public in an attempt to further the investigation,” she said.

The suspect is described as a white man between 50 and 60 years of age with grey hair and a white beard. He stands approximately six feet and was wearing black-framed glasses.

Mounties said the man also has a number of distinct tattoos — a full sleeve on his right arm and tattoos on both calves.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect can call police at 250-828-3000.