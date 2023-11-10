Increased viewing options, new theme for this year's Kamloops Santa Claus Parade

Photo: Castanet

The 43rd annual Kamloops Santa Claus Parade is returning jollier than ever, with increased viewing options and a new theme chosen for this year’s holiday celebration.

Alexandra Eaket, marketing and events coordinator with the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association, said the theme will be “a world of celebration.”

“There's so many other holidays that are celebrated within this time that we also want to highlight,” she said.

“Every year with the parade, we have a different theme. So we partnered up with TRU, it's the 40th anniversary of TRU World this year, so our theme for the parade reflects that.”

Eaket said the university has been helping out on the logistics side, preparing for the parade and helping to get students involved.

Some changes this year include increased viewing options, with a livestream of the parade being played at the Paramount Theatre for those not wanting to brave the cold.

“Admission there is free, there's also a free movie playing before the parade as well — Kamloops Film Society put all that together,” Eaket said.

The parade will also be live-streamed on the Downtown Kamloops Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

Eaket said the popular Wake-up Santa portion of the event moved to Second Avenue and St. Paul Street, due to large amounts of traffic causing some safety concerns at last year’s location

Wake-up Santa will start at 3:40 p.m., with the parade beginning at 4 p.m. following the typical route down Second Avenue, turning onto Victoria Street and ending at Sixth Avenue.

According to Eaket, 25,000 people showed up downtown for last year’s Santa Parade and the KCBIA is looking for similar numbers this year.

“Seems like Christmas just kind of punched us in the face with just how quickly everything started happening,” she said.

“But we're really excited. It's such a great event to have downtown and the businesses love it, and it gets people downtown and ready for the holiday season.”