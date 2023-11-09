Avian flu outbreak somewhere in TNRD, officials say

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there has been an outbreak of avian influenza in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District — not necessarily in the Merritt area, as previously reported.

In a statement to Castanet, the CFIA clarified an outbreak said to be in Merritt was actually located somewhere in the TNRD. The outbreak was detected on Tuesday.

“There is currently one infected premises in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and it is the same non-commercial flock that was initially described as being located in Merritt,” the CFIA said.

The CFIA said birds at eight commercial poultry farms in the Fraser Valley and two small flocks in the TNRD and the Regional District of Mount Waddington have tested positive for the H5N1 avian flu.

The CFIA provides location information about commercial outbreaks, but not non-commercial outbreaks like the one in the TNRD.

The new outbreaks bring the total number of confirmed instances to 16 since Oct. 20.

The CFIA said staffers with B.C.’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food are continuing to work with the CFIA and poultry producers to ensure enhanced biosecurity measures are in place to limit the spread of diseases and protect flocks.

The fall migration season is when the disease is at its highest risk of spreading from wild birds, usually waterfowl, to poultry farms or backyard flocks, according to the CFIA.