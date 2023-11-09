Ashcroft Mayor Barbara Roden to serve as TNRD board chair for second year

Photo: Castanet Barbara Roden, Ashcroft mayor, will serve as TNRD board chair for the second year in a row following Thursday's elections.

Ashcroft Mayor Barbara Roden will serve as chair of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for the second year in a row.

The TNRD board held its annual chair and vice-chair elections at the start of its meeting on Thursday afternoon. Roden was acclaimed after no other nominations were put forward for the position of chair.

Roden said she is looking forward to another interesting year learning from her regional district colleagues and from TNRD residents.

“Thank you very much for putting your trust in me for another year,” she said.

Robin Smith, Logan Lake mayor, was acclaimed as vice-chair for a second year in a row.

Roden and Smith have served as chair and vice-chair since the TNRD’s inaugural board meeting in November of last year. This meeting marked the first time in the regional district’s history that two women had been elected to serve in these leadership roles over the same term.