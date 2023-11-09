Police seek tips after jewelry stolen from Kamloops grandmother

Photo: RCMP A thief made off with a woman's wedding ring and necklace, according to police.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating jewelry stolen in a brazen theft from a Kamloops grandmother.

Mounties said the victim was parked at a plaza on the 700-block of Fortune Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Oct. 28 when a woman approached her trying to give her jewelry.

The woman allegedly entered the victim’s vehicle and began exchanging jewelry pieces with her, then fled once she had the victim’s wedding ring a necklace, according to police.

“The items stolen are of great value to the victim and the family and it’s a shame that they are now without them,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

“We are releasing images of the items in case someone has come across them — perhaps listed for sale on social media, or at a physical location, and can help lead police to their recovery.”

The suspect is described as female in her 30s or 40s, possibly South Asian or Latin, with black hair. She was wearing a long dress and a brown leather-style jacket.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP 250-828-3000.