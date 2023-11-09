Driver dead after truck found at bottom of steep embankment near Heffley Creek, police say

Photo: Castanet

A man is dead after a truck plunged off a cliff near Heffley Creek, police say.

According to Mounties, officers were sent to a stretch of Tod Mountain Road on Wednesday afternoon after someone reported a truck down a steep embankment.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said it appeared that the vehicle had been there for a few days.

“A deceased male was located nearby, who is believed to have been the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle,” she said.

“Due to the placement of the collision scene, a section of the roadway was temporarily closed during the late afternoon while police, the coroner and Kamloops Search and Rescue worked to retrieve the victim from the steep terrain.”

Evelyn said criminality is not suspected, but police and coroners are investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-314-1800.