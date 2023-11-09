Kamloops council to hold closed meeting over code of conduct investigation report

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops council will be heading into a closed meeting to discuss a report related to a code of conduct investigation — and in less than a month, some of the information will be available to the public.

In a statement issued on official letterhead Thursday morning, council said the meeting must be closed to the public as the report contains personal information as laid out in the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

“Council is prohibited from considering this matter in an open meeting,” the statement said.

“However, within 30 days of its decision, council will make available to the public a complete or redacted copy of the investigation report, or a summary of it, together with a description of the censures, sanctions, corrective actions and other measures, if any, imposed by council on the respondent.”

The statement doesn’t indicate when the closed meeting will take place.

While the details of this closed meeting are unconfirmed, Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson has been asking council for months to release the full contents of report related to a code of conduct investigation involving himself.

Reporting from Kamloops This Week this summer showed a third-party investigation, which got underway in February, determined Hamer-Jackson violated council’s code of conduct several times by disrespecting or demeaning three staff members, including city CAO David Trawin. Hamer-Jackson has denied he disrespected staff.

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops on Thursday morning that he has no idea what the report is about.

“I don’t know when’s the last time they announced before they had a closed meeting that they were having a closed meeting,” he said.

“Why would you be announcing it? Why would you be sending a media release out saying you’re having a closed meeting?”

During a council meeting on Oct. 31, Hamer-Jackson tried to put forward a notice of motion directing the release of the full investigative report.

However, Hamer-Jackson was stopped from further discussing the matter and was advised this topic couldn’t be discussed publicly. David Trawin, city CAO, advised him the information must be kept confidential until council decided otherwise in a closed meeting.

“Just because a member of the public or the press has it doesn’t mean it is’s not in closed anymore legislatively or legally,” Trawin said.

“It’s still in closed until council passes a motion for it not to be in closed.”