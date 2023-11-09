Rezoning request to allow Brocklehurst affordable housing heading to public hearing

Photo: City of Kamloops This City of Kamloops image shows the two properties on Tranquille Road being eyed for a BC Housing affordable housing project.

Kamloops council has voted in favour of holding a public hearing for a rezoning request intended to pave the way for a government-funded affordable housing development in Brocklehurst.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Eric Beach, the city’s planning manager, told council the rezoning application was for two properties at 1330 Tranquille Rd. and 1346 Tranquille Rd., located between Valhalla Drive and 13th Street.

Beach noted the site in question is near existing single, two-family and multi-family developments.

“The applicant wishes to rezone and eventually remove the existing home on 1330 Tranquille Rd.,” he said.

“This will allow for the eventual construction of multi-family development which will be funded by BC Housing with the intent to provide affordable housing for families.”

He said a multi-family development isn’t permitted in the current zone, so the applicant is seeking to rezone the property to allow for the project.

Beach said the decision was strictly about the rezoning. A development permit application will need to come back to council.

According to a staff report prepared for the council meeting, if the rezoning is approved, lot consolidation and a housing agreement will be required at the development permit stage.

Beach said the rezoning application complies with the city’s Official Community Plan and the North Shore Neighbourhood Plan. He pointed out the development would be located near neighbourhood amenities, schools, a transit route and the North Shore Town Centre.

The planning manager said the applicant reached out to surrounding neighbours, going door-to-door with the proposal and providing information to residents.

Council voted 8-0 to move the rezoning application to a public hearing. Coun. Bill Sarai recused himself from the discussion and the vote, noting his wife’s relatives own the property.