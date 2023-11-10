Burned vehicle parked on Hamer-Jackson's lot subject of two calls for service to city

Photo: Tim Petruk This burned-out SUV has been sitting in Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson's auto lot on West Victoria Street for more than a year.

The City of Kamloops' community services division has received a couple of calls for service in relation to a burned vehicle that has been sitting on a commercial property owned by Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson for more than a year.

Responding to a query from Castanet Kamloops, Will Beatty, acting community services manager, said there have been two reports specifically about the vehicle on the Tru Market Truck and Auto Sales property, located along West Victoria Street.

“I can't speak to the specifics of the files themselves, but I can say that we have had a couple of reports of burned and derelict vehicles on that property,” Beatty said.

A blue SUV was set on fire outside Hamer-Jackson’s business in October 2022, shortly after the election which saw the political rookie voted into the mayoral office with 31.6 per cent of the vote. Police said there was no evidence to suggest the blaze was targeted.

The burned-out vehicle was parked in the east corner of the property for nearly a year. It caught on fire for the second time last month and, as of Thursday, remains on the lot.

When asked about the burned vehicle, Hamer-Jackson said he has two years to make an insurance claim if that's what he decides to do, adding he's waiting to see if police might be able to catch the person responsible for the damage. He said he has tried to put a cover over the burned vehicle, but it keeps getting stolen.

"I don't know if I'm going to put it through insurance, or sell for parts," he said. "It still has a good engine and transmission, everything else."

Hamer-Jackson said he's licensed with the Vehicle Sales Authority of B.C., and as such, he can also buy and sell wrecked vehicles.

"That vehicle is not the problem, like I said, I could go tomorrow, go to buy 30 or 40 wrecks. That's not what I do, but I could do that," he said.

The mayor said business owners along the corridor, and in other parts of the city, have had to deal with the impacts of fires, graffiti, theft and vandalism for years. He said there's a need to deal with the root cause of street disorder, adding this is why he's called for a review of local social agencies.

"I know the fire department goes to the same motel two or three times in the same week for the same clients or residents," Hamer-Jackson said.

"I don't think that the mayor's vehicle is the problem in the city."

Beatty said in general, when CSOs respond to such calls, they will seek to educate a property owner about city bylaw requirements and also seek to gain more information about the situation.

“Is there a barrier that's currently in place through insurance — if it's ICBC, private insurance — that’s preventing the movement of that vehicle? The situational awareness for our officers is key,” he said.

He said officers then encourage a property owner to come into compliance with the city's bylaws.

Enforcement will take place if the community services division isn’t seeing an owner make any movement to bring their property into compliance with the city’s bylaw.

“It can be by way of potentially deeming the property a 6.3 designation under the good neighbour bylaw if it’s discussed at that law enforcement working group, or removing the vehicle itself and having it either destroyed — depending on if it has any value — and so on,” Beatty said.