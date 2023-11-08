NSBIA's Patti Phillips again collecting essential items for women in need

Photo: Patti Phillips Patti Phillips is once again collecting purses filled with essential items to benefit the Emerald House women's shelter.

The North Shore Business Improvement Association’s Patti Phillips has a goal to collect 1,000 purses packed with essential items for women in need.

“That might be dreaming,” said Phillips, who is organizing the donation drive for a sixth year.

“I’m hoping only because I know the need is just so much stronger this year. There’s so many women and families that are in so much trouble, I think these filled purses could really help so many women in the shelter, as well as on the street.”

The initiative benefits the Emerald House women’s shelter.

Phillips said when she first started the annual initiative, she collected 25 purses. In each of the past couple years, she’s received about 700.

This year, she said a few businesses are interested in getting involved, and Kamloops Search and Rescue will assist with delivering items to the shelter.

People interested in participating are asked to fill a new or gently used purse with women’s essentials. Phillips said it’s important to keep in mind that when women go to the shelter, they are “almost always going with just the shirt on their back.”

“They tell me that the most important thing is socks and gloves or mitts. If they’re out on the street and their socks get wet, then they just freeze,” she said.

“If they have another dry pair they can put on and let that wet pair dry, it really helps them a lot.”

Phillips said people can also opt to donate money if they prefer. She said she can pass on donations directly to the shelter, or she can go out and purchase necessary items on the donor’s behalf.

Filled purses are being collected at Heather’s Fabric Shelf in Brocklehurst, 15-1800 Tranquille Rd., at the NSBIA office, 115 Tranquille Rd., and at Castanet Kamloops’ downtown office, 102-635 Victoria St.

Phillips asked people to fill the purses before they are brought to the collection spots.

Donations will be collected until Dec. 11.