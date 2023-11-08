SD73 trustees cut their own 16 per cent raise by more than half

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops-Thompson board of education trustees shot down a proposed raise that would have put their pay on par with provincial peers, choosing instead to grant themselves a smaller pay bump.

Trustees have voted to forego a significant raise that would have seen their pay rise 16 per cent, a cost-of-living increase included.

Instead, trustees successfully motioned to waive the first increase and grant themselves a raise based solely on the B.C. consumer price index, marking a 6.9 per cent increase for trustees.

During the SD73 board meeting Monday night, trustee Shelley Sim said she wasn't comfortable hiking trustee renumeration by 16 per cent.

Trustee Cole Hickson agreed with Sim, saying he was concerned about seeing a 16 per cent increase and would be more comfortable with bringing the percentage down to be more in line with what district exempt employees receive.

Trustee Kathleen Karpuk said she was “somewhat ambivalent” about giving herself a raise, but said she’d like to see the annual increase process becoming more independent from the board’s decision.

“I think that to me, the biggest thing is that we somehow find a way that this becomes a little bit more independent and set by outside factors, rather than our personal choice,” Karpuk said.

Trustee John O’Fee spoke in favour of the 16 per cent raise, calling it “unseemly” for elected officials to vote on their own raises but said it’s the only system they have.

“We're not out-of-line with districts our size, we're about in the middle and I think that will reveal itself over the coming months,” said O’Fee.

“It's the same exercise that other trustees and other districts are going through and as unseemly as it is, it's the only system we've got.”

Vice-chair and trustee Rhonda Kershaw echoed O’Fee’s feeling the vote was unseemly, but said she felt it’s important for the board to keep pace so that the next group of trustees aren’t underpaid.

Trustee Jo Kang acknowledged he felt the conversation is always a bit awkward, and would like to see a process “set in stone” so these conversations don’t keep occurring.

“We had a little bit of an increase last year when we had our public meeting and now another one, it's just awkward and weird conversation,” he said.

"If we have something just set in stone moving forward, so we don't have to keep having these conversations.”

The motion for the 16 per cent increase was defeated 5-4, with trustees Sim, Kang, Karpuk, Hickson and board chair Heather Grieve opposed.

An amended motion brought forward granted trustees the 6.9 per cent increase and brought their yearly renumeration to approximately $26,700.

As part of the motion, the board also agreed to grant an extra 18 per cent to the board chair, four per cent above the typical differential given to the chair, and a 6.7 per cent increase for the board’s vice-chair, in-line with the typical differential between vice-chair and trustee.

Board vice-chair Rhonda Kershaw said during Monday’s meeting the demand placed on the board chair is significantly higher than most trustees.

“The demands when you step from trustee to the vice chair, there is an increase, but when you step from a trustee to the chair, it's significant,” she said.

Several trustees agreed with that sentiment, saying they were comfortable motioning to provide the board chair with a higher pay increase.

“I’m very comfortable with saying that our chair needs to be paid a significant amount more than what a regular trustee does,” Karpuk said.