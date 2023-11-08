Castanet Kamloops partnering with Boogie the Bridge as sponsor

Photo: Boogie the Bridge/Tyler Meade Castanet Kamloops is now a sponsor of the CFJC-TV Boogie the Bridge.

Castanet Kamloops is partnering with the CFJC-TV Boogie the Bridge to help spread the word about the city’s signature springtime event.

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce and express our heartfelt gratitude for the invaluable support of our new sponsor, Castanet Kamloops,” said longtime Boogie organizer Jo Berry.

“The excitement within our organization is palpable as we welcome this new partnership with open arms.”

Boogie the Bridge got its start in 1998, when 62 participants took part. It didn’t take long for the event to gain traction — 1,200 people took part in 2005 and the event crossed the 2,000-participant milestone in 2008.

For 2023’s event, 2,675 participants laced up their sneakers to run or walk in Boogie.

“We are excited to be a part of this event that means so much to so many in our community,” said Shannon Mitchell, Castanet Kamloops general manager.

“The physical and mental health aspect of Boogie is huge, and it’s a great thing for Kamloops.”

Berry said Boogie has raised more than $1.2 million for Kamloops charities and organizations, all while keeping people active.

“Community health is the mission,” she said. “Castanet will take the message ‘movement is change’ to a broader audience.”

Boogie the Bridge will see runners take to the streets on April 28, with training getting underway in March.

For more information, visit the Boogie website.