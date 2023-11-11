BCLC offering non-profits chance to win free tickets to local artistic productions

Photo: BCLC

The B.C. Lottery Corporation says select non-profit groups will be offered free tickets for two local artistic productions, the prize being a free performance on swamp or stage.

BCLC said its Community Ticketing Program offers non-profit organizations a chance to apply to receive up to 10 tickets each for an upcoming Western Canada Theatre or Kamloops Symphony Orchestra performance.

The first is a WCT production of Shrek the Musical, a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical based on the Oscar-winning film, performed at the Sagebrush Theatre from Nov. 23 to Dec. 9.

Applications for tickets can be made through a form on WCT’s website. Applications are open until Nov. 12.

The second is a the KSO’s annual Christmas concert, featuring the KSO Chorus and students from the Kamloops Symphony Music School, and will be performing on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 at the Sagebrush Theatre.

Applications for KSO tickets can be made through a form on the KSO website. Applications are open until Nov. 26.

BCLC said recipients are free to use the tickets as a fundraising asset for their organization.