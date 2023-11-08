Council votes to pursue temporary Westsyde irrigation system, but question of cost remains

Photo: City of Kamloops Riverbank erosion is visible next to emergency works put in place in May to protect the Noble Creek Irrigation System intake.

A Westsyde farmer and former city councillor says despite some assurances, there’s still “a fair degree of uncertainty” facing Noble Creek Irrigation System users after council voted to pursue a temporary fix for next year’s growing season.

The City of Kamloops is moving forward with decommissioning at-risk portions of the Noble Creek Irrigation System, which has provided water to Westsyde farmers since the 1960s but is now threatened by significant erosion on North Thompson riverbanks.

On Tuesday, council approved a plan to cover 75 per cent of the cost for a temporary irrigation system, intended to help provide farmers with water through the 2024 growing season while giving the 41 NCIS customers more time to implement their own irrigation solution.

The remaining 25 per cent of the cost would be paid by the NCIS customers themselves. According to the city, this could represent a 100 per cent increase in rates for the irrigation system users, depending on the final cost of the system, which has yet to be procured.

This year, NCIS customer rates totalled $62,677 — an average of $1,528 per customer.

Dieter Dudy, owner of Thistle Farm Organics and NCIS user, told Castanet Kamloops that farmers now have some assurance there’s going to be water, “but that water comes at a cost.”

“There's still a fair degree of uncertainty. At least it's sort of forward motion — but we're still dragging a millstone behind us,” said Dudy, who was a city councillor before running unsuccessfully for mayor in last year's municipal election.

Now that council has approved a financing option, staff will survey all NCIS users to see if they are on board with the plan. Rates will be established once the city knows how many customers are interested.

“What's more important is whether or not the community can accept that cost,” Dudy said.

Dudy added at this point, users only know they will need to collectively cover 25 per cent of the cost — but they don’t know yet what that cost will be.

A report from Urban Systems, a consulting firm hired by the city to study the feasibility of a temporary irrigation solution, estimated the cost for a system could run between $500,000 and $700,000 — but the actual cost will depend on the successful proponent of the city’s procurement process.

“Right now, they’re saying $500,000 to $700,000 — when you've got private interests in place that can just as easily double. We don’t know,” Dudy said.

Shane Hall of Creeks End Equestrian said there’s a chance some support could be lost at this stage.

“If everybody stays on board, then it's not so bad. But if we lose 50 per cent of the customers that were paying, that 25 per cent is now borne by a smaller group,” Hall said.

“Are they going to be able to justify paying that? And so there's a chance of a domino effect of us not being able to support it — but it is better than nothing, at least we're still moving forward.”

Council voted in favour of having staff come back with a funding strategy for the city’s portion of a temporary pumping system.

Greg Wightman, the city’s utility services manager, confirmed the funding option selected by council could result in an additional 2 to 3 per cent water utility rate hike for city residents if council decided to use rate increases to recover the money.

During the meeting, several councillors expressed concern that city residents were already facing a bigger water utility bill — a 25 per cent increase for 2024, due in part to NCIS costs, among other factors.

Council ended up voting 5-4 in favour of reconsidering last week's decision to move forward with the 25 per cent rate hike. Councillors Bill Sarai, Nancy Bepple, Margot Middleton and Stephen Karpuk were opposed.

Coun. Stephen Karpuk said he understands some residents are struggling with finances, but council needs to make sure there is enough money in the utility reserve to cover any unforeseen challenges.

“As our city staff have pointed out, this was an unprecedented year for costs. What if next year is the same?” Karpuk asked. “If we defer a hard decision this year, and we get the same thing next year, we’re facing another potential hard decision — compounded by the fact that we deferred a decision.”

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said she wasn’t debating a 25 per cent increase was necessary, but she felt staff could come back with options to soften the impact.

“Staff has time to look at that again, present us with other options for how we will get that 25 per cent — it does not have to be in one hit,” she said.

In an 8-1 vote from council members, staff was directed to bring back more options for water utility rates at a future meeting. Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson voted in opposition, although he had been in favour of reconsidering a 25 per cent rate hike. The mayor later indicated to Castanet Kamloops he meant to vote in favour of the matter, but his desired outcome was achieved regardless.