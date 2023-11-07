Kamloops world champion wins hammer-throw gold at Pan Am Games in Chile

Photo: The Canadian Press Ethan Katzberg celebrates winning the gold medal and setting a new Pan American record in the men?s hammer throw final at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, on Saturday. MARTIN MEJIA, AP

The Tournament Capital’s hammer-throwing world champion has another gold medal to add to his trophy case.

Ethan Katzberg, who trains under Dylan Armstrong at the Kamloops Track and Field Club, took top spot over the weekend at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

The Nanaimo product threw for 80.96 metres to best Americans Daniel Haugh (77.62 metres) and Rudy Winkler (76.65 metres) on Saturday in the 11-thrower field.

“It’s extremely exciting. It’s really special and I’m happy with my performance,” Katzberg told reporters after the win.

“To have this medal to bring home is amazing. Going over 80 metres on my first throw was definitely a confidence booster. From now until then, it’s all about Paris [2024 Olympics].”

Katzberg won gold in August at the World Athletics Championships in Hungary with a Canadian record throw of 81.25 metres.

The Santiago games wrapped up Sunday with the closing ceremony.