Kamloops Mounties resurrecting program aimed at keeping gangsters, violent criminals out of bars

Kamloops Mounties are resurrecting a program aimed at keeping gangsters and guns out of local bars.

The Kamloops RCMP’s inadmissible patrons program was launched in 2018 in an effort to make nightlife safer in the city.

Under the program, participating businesses authorize police to act on their behalf to deny entry or remove inadmissible patrons — anyone wearing gang colours or insignia and known members of organized crime groups, as well as people with a history of firearms offences and those involved in “serious and violent criminal activities,” according to RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

“The program is intended to increase safety to patrons, staff and the public by reducing the threat of collateral violence caused by individuals who meet the parameters of being designated inadmissible patrons,” she said.

“It also helps eliminate the awkward interaction between the inadmissible patron and the establishment’s staff, for fear of associated intimidation, violence and harassment.”

The program was suspended when bars and nightclubs shuttered early on in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evelyn said Mounties have begun reaching out to establishments to get a sense of who is interested in taking part. The program is expected to become operational again sometime over the winter.

Any businesses interested in taking part can call police at 250-828-3000.