Salvation Army's kettle campaign aims to raise $240K in Kamloops

The Salvation Army Kamloops says it is looking to raise $240,000 through its kettle campaign in time for Christmas as the number of families in need has increased.

Maj. Tracy Goyak from the Kamloops branch of the Salvation Army said all donations received will go toward organizations in the community.

“So the important thing is to say that all our money that we raise is local, so it stays in Kamloops,” Goyak said.

“It also helps to support our programs such as our emergency food bank, our weekly feeding program, we have kids programs, we have kids camps, and we also have Christmas assistance.”

Goyak said the organization sponsored 400 families, providing a Christmas dinner and gifts for the children in each family.

“We have a lot of people who are struggling to get by, we all know that groceries and gas is going up,” Goyak said.

“We've compared numbers over last year, we are seeing a lot of new families, a lot of seniors, single-parent families. Yeah, our numbers are definitely increasing this year.”

Goyak said a “good percentage” of kettle shifts have been filled, but there are still hundreds of more hours of help needed.

“We're finding this year people are really stepping up, wanting to volunteer more, and that really excites us,” Goyak said.

Maj. Orest Goyak with the Kamloops Salvation Army branch said the organization was very confident they’d meet their goal of $240,000.

He said red kettles will be stationed in typical locations around the city — outside grocery stores, liquor stores and Aberdeen Mall.

“We're looking for lots of volunteers that are two hour shifts on the kettle, and like I said, the locations are throughout the city,” Orest said.

The kettle campaign will be kicking off on Nov. 15 at city hall at 10 a.m, and will run until Dec. 23.

More information on the 2023 kettle campaign is available online.