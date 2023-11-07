Delivery driver flees after vehicle rolls into house, damaging garage door

Josh Dawson

A Kamloops woman says she’s miffed following an incident in which a delivery driver fled the scene after his vehicle crashed into her garage.

Kristy Ezekiel said a delivery driver dropped off an order to her Juniper Ridge home at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, and while doing so let his SUV roll down her driveway and into her garage door.

The incident is captured on surveillance video. The driver can be seen dropping off an order and turning to take a photo showing it had been delivered. As he does so, his vehicle begins to roll toward Ezekiel’s house, crashing into her garage door.

The driver can be seen scrambling to get back into the SUV before reversing down the driveway and driving away.

Ezekiel said she’s been dealing with the company but has not had much luck.

“DoorDash said they would get back to me in 24 hours and that their insurance would be covering it,” she told Castanet Kamloops. “But they haven’t got back to me within 24 hours.”