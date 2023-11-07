Wells Gray among five provincial parks being expanded by Victoria

Photo: Colin Dacre Wells Gray Provincial Park

The provincial government is increasing the size of Wells Gray Provincial Park, part of an effort that will see 100 hectares added to five parks across B.C.

In a written news release, the ministry of environment and climate change strategy said 109 hectares of land will be added to five provincial parks in order to enhance protection of biodiversity across the province.

The ministry said more than 33 hectares of land surrounded by the existing Wells Gray park will be added, containing wetlands and advanced second-growth forest that serve as a habitat for black bears, moose, deer, birds and small mammals.

"Our government continually looks for opportunities to acquire more ecologically and culturally significant land for conservation purposes, and for people to enjoy," said Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman.

"Acquiring these lands enhances protection of important ecosystems and wildlife habitat and improves access to outdoor recreation experiences."

Other expansions across the province include 64 hectares added to Naikoon Park on Haida Gwaii, over eight hectares added to Gladstone Park near Grand Forks, three hectares added to Bowron Lake Park near Quesnel and less than a single hectare to Mount Pope Park near Fort St. James.

According to the ministry, the newly acquired land is valued at $1.9 million.

The ministry said the province regularly adds land to parks and protected areas system through partnerships, conservation groups and individual donors, including the BC Parks Foundation who aided in funding the new acquisitions.

"This is another great example of what British Columbians can accomplish when they work together," said Andy Day, CEO of the BC Parks Foundation.

"Every contribution adds up, and everyone gets to feel the wonderful sense of pride and accomplishment that comes with keeping B.C. beautiful, forever."

The ministry said the province consulted with First Nations’ governments prior to establishing the lands as parks and protected areas.

In total, the province said it has 1,039 provincial parks, recreation areas, conservancies, ecological reserves and protected areas — covering over 14 million hectares, approximately 14.4 per cent of the land base.