Lengthy North Kamloops standoff ends with three people taken into custody

Photo: Contributed

A large police presence on the North Shore last week was a result of an alleged assault and robbery that ended with three people being taken into custody, according to police.

Mounties said officers attended a residence on the 200-block of Larkspur Street on Friday just after 6:30 a.m., surrounding the address where several suspects were believed to be inside.

Police said two men and a woman were taken into custody after a lengthy standoff. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The parties were known to each other, according to police.

“A police presence remained in the area following the arrest as officers worked to obtain, then execute a search warrant on the residence as part of the ongoing investigation,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

“Anyone who witnessed or has information, including security video that may be related to this incident, is asked to contact police as soon as possible.”

Two suspects were released with a court date and conditions, with charge recommendations anticipated as part of the assessment and approval process.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.