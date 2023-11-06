Kamloops Fire Rescue to provide, install free smoke alarms in November

Photo: Shutterstock

Kamloops Fire Rescue will be providing and installing free smoke alarms for those looking to bolster their defence in the case of a house fire.

KFR said residents who are unsure of the status of their smoke alarms, or who haven’t changed their smoke alarms in the last 10 years, should test them.

If the smoke alarms aren’t working, residents can request a free smoke alarm and installation from KFR throughout November.

“A working smoke alarm can increase your chances of surviving a house fire by 50 per cent,” said Jeff Pont, KFR life safety educator.

“It’s one of the first lines of defence in keeping your home and family safe.”

Residents must live within City of Kamloops city limits in a single-family home, duplex, basement suite or townhouse to be eligible.

KFR said those eligible can request a free smoke alarm online or by calling 250-320-7641.