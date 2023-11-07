SD73 donates to Coquitlam school district following Hazel Trembath Elementary fire

Photo: Contributed/Glacier Media A fire at Hazel Trembath Elementary in Port Coquitlam could be seen kilometres away.

Following a fire that gutted a Port Coquitlam elementary school in mid-October, the Kamloops-Thompson school district has donated money and noting the similarities to the blaze that destroyed a Brocklehurst school in 2019.

The SD73 board unanimously voted on Oct. 30 to provide $5,000 to the Coquitlam school district after the Hazel Trembath elementary school was consumed by flames on Oct. 14.

Trina Cassidy, SD73 secretary-treasurer, said the blaze was similar to the fire that razed Parkcrest Elementary in Kamloops in 2019.

"Hazel Trembath elementary school located in Port Coquitlam was destroyed by fires very similar to what our district experienced in 2019," she said.

“At the Oct. 27 finance and planning committee meeting last week, the committee decided providing a donation to school district 43’s education foundation.”

Cassidy said Hazel Trembath elementary housed approximately 250 students and staff, who are now being bused to a former high school, now used as an administrative and meeting centre, approximately 20 to 25 minutes away from the location of the original school.

According to Cassidy, the Coquitlam school district had received over $70,000 in donations at the time of the previous school board meeting.

School board trustee John O’Fee added that the funds for the donation would come out of surplus revenues.

“We have suggested from our business company, not from school operations, so this is a profit-making enterprise that we have for international students that we suggested that we take $5,000 from,” said O’Fee.

Hazel Trembath elementary was empty at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported following the blaze.

Since Parkcrest elementary in Kamloops was lost to a 2019 fire, the school’s students have been housed at the previously shuttered George Hilliard Elementary. Both the new Parkcrest building and George Hilliard will open as K-7 schools in Sep. 2024.

According to Cassidy, SD73 received around $26,000 in aid form the Kamloops community, other school districts and the public across the province following the Parkcrest elementary fire.