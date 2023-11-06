Kamloops-Thompson school district class sizes trending down, data shows

Photo: Castanet

Class sizes are trending down in the Kamloops-Thompson school district, while the number of classes is up.

According to a report going to SD73's board of education Monday night, average class sizes as of Oct. 31 across the district are 17.5 students in kindergarten classes, 19.4 in grades 1 to 3, 23.3 in grades 4 to 7 and 23 in grades 8 to 12.

This marks an overall decrease when compared to the same time last year, with kindergarten class sizes decreasing by 0.4, grades 1 to 3 decreasing by 0.2, grades 8-12 decreasing by 0.3, but grades 4 to 7 showed an increase of 0.4.

According to the ministry, these classroom sizes are lower than provincial averages in public schools in 2022-23, with kindergarten and grades 1 to 3 classes 0.8 students below average, 1.4 in grades 4 to 7 and grades 8 to 12 classrooms on par with the average.

The same report shows a total of 1,746 classes exist across the district, up 26 from last year.

According to the report, school districts are required by the ministry to keep class sizes below 30 students from grades 4 to 12, below 24 from grades 1 to 3 and below 22 in kindergarten.

Compared to last year, the school district has halved the number of secondary classes with more than 30 students, bringing the number down to seven — the majority being band and choir classes at Brocklehurst middle school and Valleyview secondary.

The school district is slated to open two additional elementary schools in September of 2024 — the rebuilt Parkcrest elementary, as well as the previously shuttered George Hilliard elementary.

Both the Pineview Valley elementary and Batchelor Heights elementary school projects will continue to move forward after receiving ministry support.

A new high school in Aberdeen remains at the top of the district’s major capital wish list.