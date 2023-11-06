Global conflict has some would-be students reconsidering TRU, president says

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University’s president is encouraging students who feel unsafe on campus due to ongoing world events to seek out safety and mental health services.

TRU President Brett Fairbairn said recent events have brought attention to “complex” and “deeply troubling” global issues, and the university has learned some students feel unsafe in Kamloops as a result.

“As protests and counter-protests related to global events generate attention almost daily — including at universities across B.C. and Canada — some have even expressed reluctance to come to our campus,” he said.

“It deeply saddens me to think that anyone might feel physically unsafe or vulnerable at TRU.”

Fairbairn said statements that spread hatred or incite or normalize violence aren’t acceptable on campus, and are opposed by the university’s values.

“I am grateful that we have not seen such behaviour at TRU, even as other places have experienced such unfortunate events,” he said.

“I urge all of us to continue to engage in respectful and constructive dialogue and be mindful that others might be silently suffering, fearful or anxious.”

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war has already killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Some 1,400 Israelis have died, mostly civilians killed in the Oct. 7 incursion by Hamas that started the conflict. Both tolls are unprecedented in the decades-old conflict.

The conflict has prompted rallies and protests on both sides across Canada, including in Kamloops, and elsewhere throughout the world.

Fairbairn said the university’s goal is to ensure everyone feels secure and supported, and encouraged those who feel vulnerable to seek out campus resources.

Services include campus security, the TRUSafe app, the university’s safe walk program and emergency phones, among others.

Mental health and counselling services include in-person counselling services for urgent situations, counselling virtually or by phone through Here2Talk, the wellness centre and the multi-faith chaplaincy.